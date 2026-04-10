Rubrik Bets Big on AI Security: Is Agent Cloud a Growth Driver?

Rubrik’s RBRK aggressive push into AI security through Agent Cloud is emerging as a credible new growth driver. The company’s newly launched Rubrik Agent Cloud (RAC) extends its core platform into AI operations, enabling enterprises to monitor, govern and recover AI-driven workflows. Built on the same unified architecture as Rubrik Security Cloud, RAC leverages data, identity and application context to deliver real-time control over AI agents, positioning Rubrik at the intersection of cybersecurity and AI.



AI agents bring new risks such as identity misuse and rapidly spreading vulnerabilities, making strong security essential. RAC helps by enforcing policies, detecting threats and creating a “control layer” for enterprise AI. This shift expands Rubrik’s addressable market beyond traditional data protection into AI governance and operations, a significantly larger and faster-growing opportunity.



Importantly, Agent Cloud strengthens Rubrik’s land-and-expand model. Existing customers can adopt RAC as an additional module, increasing average contract value while deepening platform stickiness. Early integrations with ecosystems like Microsoft Copilot and Amazon Bedrock further enhance adoption potential and embed Rubrik within enterprise AI stacks.



Recent developments, including general availability and increasing enterprise use cases, indicate that RAC is moving from concept to commercialization. As organizations accelerate AI adoption, the need for security, visibility and recovery is likely to intensify, positioning Agent Cloud as a potential incremental revenue contributor.



Rubrik’s AI-focused strategy not only reinforces its competitive differentiation but also opens the door to a meaningful new revenue stream and long-term ARR growth. Looking ahead, the Zacks Consensus Estimate projects 21.79% revenue growth in fiscal 2027, highlighting solid top-line potential.

RBRK’s AI Security Rivals to Watch

Rubrik's expansion into AI-powered cyber resiliency through Agent Cloud has intensified competition with leading companies like CrowdStrike CRWD and Palo Alto Networks PANW.



CrowdStrike is a strong competitor to Rubrik in AI-driven cybersecurity due to its AI-native Falcon platform and telemetry-driven data advantage. CrowdStrike uses proprietary data and real-time threat intelligence to deliver deterministic security outcomes. The company also offers agentic SOC, AIDR and SGNL.ai, strengthening AI security. CRWD’s Falcon Flex model boosts platform consolidation, directly challenging Rubrik’s Agent Cloud strategy.



Palo Alto Networks poses a significant challenge to Rubrik with its platformization strategy and expansion into AI security. PANW offers Prisma AIRS, Cortex XSIAM and AgentiX to secure AI models, agents and infrastructure. It focuses on prevention, detection and automated remediation across network, cloud, endpoint, identity and browser. PANW’s acquisitions and unified platform approach strengthen its position against Rubrik’s Agent Cloud.

RBRK’s Share Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Rubrik’s shares have declined 39.6% year to date, significantly underperforming the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s drop of 1.6%.

RBRK’s YTD Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

RBRK stock is currently overvalued, as suggested by its Value Score of F. Its forward 12-month price-to-sales ratio of 5.62X stands above the Internet – Software industry’s average of 3.67X.

RBRK’s Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2027 earnings is pegged at 18 cents per share, rising sharply from 2 cents over the past 30 days. Rubrik reported a loss of 1 cent per share in fiscal 2026.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Rubrik currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.