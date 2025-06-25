Markets
RBRK

Rubrik To Acquire Predibase

June 25, 2025 — 07:53 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Rubrik, Inc. (RBRK) has entered into an agreement to acquire Predibase to accelerate agentic AI adoption from pilot to production at scale. Founded by AI technologists from Google and Uber, Predibase offers a fast way to fine-tune open source models into highly accurate, production-ready solutions. The Predibase platform combines a post-training stack for customizing models with a highly optimized inference engine.

Integrating Predibase will expand the work to secure and deploy GenAI applications that Rubrik is doing with Amazon Bedrock, Azure OpenAI, and Google Agentspace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

RBRK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.