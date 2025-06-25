Rubrik To Acquire Predibase

(RTTNews) - Rubrik, Inc. (RBRK) has entered into an agreement to acquire Predibase to accelerate agentic AI adoption from pilot to production at scale. Founded by AI technologists from Google and Uber, Predibase offers a fast way to fine-tune open source models into highly accurate, production-ready solutions. The Predibase platform combines a post-training stack for customizing models with a highly optimized inference engine.

Integrating Predibase will expand the work to secure and deploy GenAI applications that Rubrik is doing with Amazon Bedrock, Azure OpenAI, and Google Agentspace.

