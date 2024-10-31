News & Insights

Rubellite Energy and Perpetual Merge to Form New Entity

October 31, 2024 — 02:39 pm EDT

Rubellite Energy Inc (TSE:RBY) has released an update.

Rubellite Energy Inc. and Perpetual Energy Inc. have successfully completed a strategic recombination, forming Rubellite Energy Corp., which will enhance financial liquidity and operational flexibility. This merger aims to capitalize on the combined assets for growth in the energy sector. The newly formed Rubellite Energy Corp. will begin trading under the symbol “RBY” on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

