RTX's Unit Secures a Contract to Support the Patriot Missile

RTX Corporation’s RTX business segment, Raytheon, recently won a $168.1 million contract for its Patriot air and missile defense systems fire unit. The award has been provided by the Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, AL.



Work related to this deal will be primarily executed in Andover, MA. The contract is expected to be completed on Sept. 30, 2029.

Growth Prospects for RTX

Rapidly rising geopolitical tensions and heightened regional conflicts in several parts of the world have driven countries to strengthen their defense capabilities. Since a significant portion of a country's defense arsenal consists of missiles, nations are heavily investing in sophisticated missile systems for defense and deterrence. This, in turn, has been benefiting RTX, a renowned missile maker. The latest contract win is an example of that.



In particular, RTX’s Patriot is a long-range, high-altitude and all-weather missile defense system, intended to counter tactical ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and sophisticated fighter aircraft. The robust demand for Patriot missiles in the defense sector is demonstrated by the fact that 19 nations are currently using PATRIOT for their integrated air and missile defense.



The Mordor Intelligence firm predicts theglobal marketfor missiles and missile defense systems will witness a CAGR of 4.97% between 2025 and 2030. This should significantly benefit RTX, which has a handful of combat-proven missiles in its product portfolio, such as the SM-6 missile, Guidance Enhanced Missile, the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System, Tomahawk, Standard Missile 2, AIM-9X Sidewinder missiles and a few more, in addition to Patriot.

Opportunities for Other Defense Stocks

As global threats rise, military contractors that are expected to gain from the growth prospects presented by the missiles and missile defense system market are as follows:



The Boeing Company BA: The company has been continuously providing air and missile defense systems to the United States, its allies and international partners. The company’s offerings include the Avenger Air Defense System, Aegis Ballistic Missile Defense and Ground-Based Midcourse Defense.



Boeing boasts a long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate of 31.%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BA’s 2025 sales implies growth of 31.3% from the estimated figure of 2024.



Northrop Grumman NOC: The company provides high-speed, long-range strike weapons like 3the AARGM-ER, which is a supersonic, air-launched tactical missile system. It also develops and manufactures warheads, fuses, advanced high-speed propulsion systems and other missile components.



Northrop has a long-term earnings growth rate of 4.2%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NOC’s 2025 sales indicates growth of 2.1% from the estimated figure of 2024.



Lockheed Martin LMT: The company’s Missiles and Fire Control business unit develops, manufactures and supports advanced missiles and rockets. Some of its renowned products are the PAC-3 family of missiles, M270, Reduced-Range Practice Rocket and Terminal High Altitude Area Defense.



Lockheed has a long-term earnings growth rate of 11.9%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LMT’s 2025 sales indicates growth of 4.7% from the estimated figure of 2024.

RTX Stock’s Price Movement

In the past six months, RTX shares have risen 21.7% compared with the industry’s growth of 8%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

RTX’s Zacks Rank

RTX currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Boeing Company (BA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

RTX Corporation (RTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.