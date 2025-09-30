RTX's Raytheon Unit Secures a $579M Contract to Aid Stinger Missile

RTX Corporation’s RTX unit, Raytheon, recently secured a $578.6 million contract for the supply of Stinger missiles, along with ancillary equipment and support. The award has been provided by the Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, AL.



This contract is projected to be completed by Sept. 29, 2031.

What’s Favoring RTX Stock?

Rising military conflicts, terrorism and border disputes have led nations worldwide to increase their focus on national security, particularly on missile defense systems in recent times, backed by the rapid development of advanced missile technologies over the last decade.



This is likely to have prompted the Mordor Intelligence firm to forecast a compound annual growth rate of 5% for the global missiles and missile defense system market during the 2025-2030 period.



Such solid growth projections offer a strategic advantage to RTX, a renowned manufacturer of combat-proven missiles, like the TOW missile, Guidance Enhanced Missile, Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missile, Tomahawk and a few more, in addition to the Stinger missile.



In particular, its Stinger missile is a lightweight, self-contained air defense system that can be quickly deployed by ground forces. The weapon is currently deployed in 19 countries, which reflects the solid demand it enjoys in the missile market, that is further corroborated by the latest contract win.

Prospects for Other Defense Stocks

Other defense contractors that are likely to enjoy the perks of the expanding missiles and missile system market have been discussed below:



Northrop Grumman NOC: Northrop Grumman provides high-speed, long-range strike weapons like the AARGM-ER, which is a supersonic, air-launched tactical missile system. It also builds advanced missile defense technology, ranging from command systems to directed energy weapons, advanced munitions and powerful sensors.



In September 2025, NOC and the National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology signed a memorandum of understanding to explore collaboration on air and missile defense modernization for the Taiwan Ministry of National Defense.



The Boeing Company BA: It manufactures various missile defense systems, including the Ground-based Midcourse Defense, Aegis Ballistic Missile Defense and Avenger. Boeing-built air and missile defense systems have been protecting its customers for nearly 25 years against threats ranging from intercontinental ballistic missiles to hostile aircraft.



In February 2025, Boeing was selected by the U.S. Army to advance to the next phase of the Indirect Fires Protection Capability Increment 2 Second Interceptor competition. The program aims to develop a new medium-range interceptor designed to enhance protection for fixed and forward operating bases against emerging aerial threats.



Lockheed Martin LMT: Lockheed’s product portfolio includes the Patriot Advanced Capability-3 and Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense air and missile defense programs. It also manufactures the Multiple Launch Rocket System, the Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile and Javelin tactical missile programs, alongside other tactical missiles.



In September 2025, Lockheed Martin’s Javelin Joint Venture received a $900.5 million contract from the U.S. Army for Javelin missiles, associated equipment and services. The contract also includes Foreign Military Sales to Brazil and Tunisia, marking the first Javelin deployment in South America and North Africa.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.5% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Boeing Company (BA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

RTX Corporation (RTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.