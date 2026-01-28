Markets

RTX's Raytheon Secures $197 Mln Deal

January 28, 2026 — 09:18 am EST

(RTTNews) - RTX Corp. (RTX), an aerospace and defense company, Wednesday announced that its subsidiary Raytheon has bagged a $197 million contract from the U.S. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center for the MS-110 Multispectral Reconnaissance System for the Polish Air Force.

The contract includes seven advanced reconnaissance pods with artificial intelligence and machine learning capability that can quickly process and interpret day and night, wide-area, and long-range imagery.

The work for this contract will be conducted in Westford, Mass. and is expected to be completed by August 2031.

In pre-market activity, RTX shares were trading at $201.36, up 0.09% on the New York Stock Exchange.

