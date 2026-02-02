Markets

RTX's Raytheon To Develop Maritime Defense Technologies To Protect Vessels From Threats At Sea

February 02, 2026 — 08:29 am EST

(RTTNews) - RTX Corporation(RTX, 5UR.BE) said on Monday that its business Raytheon has bagged a contract from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency to develop an advanced sensing and targeting system to defend vulnerable commercial shipping and naval logistics vessels against threats such as unmanned surface vehicles.

Colin Whelan, President of Advanced Technology at Raytheon, said: "Through this development, we are advancing critical security technologies for commercial shipping in regions like the Red Sea. By integrating our proven expertise in command and control, high-performance sensing, and effectors, we will deliver a scalable, cost-effective solution that minimizes risks to both cargo and naval assets."

Raytheon will design, build, and demonstrate a system that consists of electro-optical, infrared sensors, advanced detection software, and command and control capabilities to threat response.

RTX was down by 0.93% at $199.06 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

