RTX's Raytheon Bags $646 Mln Contract

June 09, 2025 — 09:43 am EDT

(RTTNews) - RTX Corporation (RTX), an aerospace and defense company, said on Monday that its business, Raytheon, has bagged a $646 million contract to continue producing AN/SPY-6(V) radars for the U.S. Navy.  

Under the terms, the U.S. Navy will receive four additional radars, increasing the total amount of radars under contract for procurement to 42.

The contract is the fourth option exercised from the March 2022 hardware, production, and sustainment contract that is valued at up to $3 billion over five years.

The majority of the work under this contract will be completed at the Andover site through 2028.

SPY-6 is one of several radar programs manufactured at the company's radar development facility in Andover, Massachusetts.

