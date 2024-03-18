RTX's Pratt & Whitney Consortium Succeeds In V2500 Engine's Test With 100% SAF

(RTTNews) - IAE International Aero Engines AG, a consortium comprised of RTX Corp.'s Pratt & Whitney and others, has successfully tested the V2500 engine with 100 percent sustainable aviation fuel or SAF.

In a statement, RTX said the V2500 engine, which currently powers the A320ceo family aircraft and the Embraer C-390 Millenium, was tested at MTU Maintenance Hannover, Germany. MTU Maintenance Hannover is the first maintenance, repair, and overhaul facility worldwide to carry out a 100 percent SAF test on a V2500.

It is expected that the majority of eight IAE company shops will be prepared to use SAF in their operations in the next few years.

IAE consortium, which also includes Pratt & Whitney Aero Engines International GmbH, Japanese Aero Engines Corp. and German engine maker MTU Aero Engines AG, said the V2500 engine test was run on 100 percent Hydroprocessed Esters and Fatty Acids Synthetic Paraffinic Kerosine or HEFA-SPK fuel supplied by Neste.

HEFA-SPK is produced by hydrotreating renewable raw materials, such as waste oils or fats, into an aviation turbine fuel. It is considered a prominent sustainable alternative to conventional jet fuels.

According to RTX, the V2500 engine offers the most fuel-efficient propulsion system in its class, with up to 3 percent fuel burn and emissions advantage over prior generation engines. This results in significant fuel savings and lower emissions.

The V2500 engine is approved for operation on SAF blended at up to 50 percent with conventional Jet A and A-1 fuel. The V2500 is a versatile engine, powering commercial, cargo and military platforms.

The company noted that Pratt & Whitney continues collaborating closely with the Commercial Aviation Alternative Fuels Initiative or CAAFI and ASTM International with a view to develop future specifications for 100 percent SAF.

Kim Kinsley, president, IAE AG, and vice president, Mature Commercial Engines at Pratt & Whitney, said, "This test with 100 percent SAF demonstrates that V2500 engines can continue contributing towards making aviation more sustainable in the decades ahead. With nearly 3,000 V2500-powered aircraft in service today, IAE recognizes our important role in supporting the industry's goal to meet net zero CO2 emissions by 2050."

