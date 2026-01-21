Markets

RTX's Collins Aerospace Inks C-130 Wheels And Brakes Contracts

January 21, 2026 — 09:17 am EST

(RTTNews) - RTX Corp. (RTX), an aerospace and defense company, Wednesday announced that its unit Collins Aerospace has secured a 3-year parts distribution agreements with Integrated Procurement Technologies, S3 AeroDefense and Derco, a Lockheed Martin company, to enhance hardware and logistics support for wheels and brakes on the C-130 Hercules.

By expanding its network of distribution partners, Collins Aerospace ensures targeted support for C-130 operators throughout the hardware lifecycle. This benefits international customers currently flying the C-130 with Collins wheels and brakes, as well as those considering upgrading their fleet, the company said in a statement.

In pre-market activity, RTX shares were trading at $199, up 1.36% on the New York Stock Exchange.

