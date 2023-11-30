RTX's Business Unit Unveils Arcus Training Image Generator

RTX Corporation’s RTX business unit, Collins Aerospace, recently launched its new hybrid image generation system, Arcus, which provides realistic pilot simulation training. This generator combines Collins' advanced rendering and processing tools with gaming technology to deliver immersive, modular aircrew training.



Arcus has been developed in partnership with gaming engine developer Epic Games' Unreal Engine technology.

Benefits of the System

Arcus can help pilots fly multiple platforms, including fast jets, air transport, mission, rotary wings and commercial aircraft. A variety of simulated flight devices like full-flight simulators, flight training devices, headset virtual reality VR and mixed reality MR systems are supported through its common PC hardware and software.



Arcus’ improved graphic capabilities and advanced visuals help customers to easily adapt their training environments and implement new features as their missions and simulation training needs evolve. It also reduces costs related to the instruction of pilots.

Pilot Training Market’s Prospects

The demand for pilot training simulation is expected to witness a northward trend, buoyed by the rising need for skilled pilots, the rise in demand for air travel, the increasing importance of aviation safety and advanced training requirements to meet the requisites of emerging technology. Per a report published by the Markets and Markets research firm, the global flight simulator market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.9% during the 2022-2027 period.



Such abounding market prospects should boost RTX’s growth opportunities, with its Collins Aerospace unit delivering integrated solutions that span the entire training continuum, from instructional systems design through fully integrated, high-fidelity simulators.

Peer Moves

The growth prospects of the global flight simulator market bode well for other aerospace primes that are engaged in this market. These are:



Boeing Co. BA provides training services to both the commercial and defense aviation market. It delivers mission-ready aircrew and maintenance training solutions on all types of aircraft -- rotorcraft, fixed-wing and space. With more than 100 years of aviation excellence, the Boeing flight training programs include Boeing learning solutions, computer-based flight training, Jeppesen pilot training etc. In June 2023, BA collaborated with CAE to provide Boeing’s Competency-Based Training and Assessment curriculum.



BA boasts a long-term earnings growth rate of 4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 sales implies an improvement of 15.7% from the 2022 reported figure.



L3Harris Technologies’ LHX portfolio of highly customizable training services caters to more than 200 customers with five airline training locations. In February 2023, LHX was selected by All Nippon Airways Co. to train its next generation of pilots.



LHX boasts a long-term earnings growth rate of 3.6%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 sales suggests an improvement of 12.6% from the 2022 reported figure.



CAE Inc. CAE has around 16 airline pilot training programs worldwide. It has a solution for every pilot training need, whether it is a Type Rating course or need to enroll in a Skills Test class. In October 2023, CAE collaborated with Sun Air for an innovative Pilot Development Program to enhance safety and address the increased need for business aviation pilots.



CAE boasts a long-term earnings growth rate of 14.6%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 sales indicates an improvement of 5.7% from the 2022 reported figure.

Price Performance

In the past year, shares of RTX have lost 18.6% compared with the industry’s 12.3% decrease.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank

RTX currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.





