RTX's Arm Wins a $1B Contract to Aid Standard Missile-3 Program

RTX Corporation’s RTX unit, Raytheon, recently secured a $1 billion contract involving the Standard Missile-3 (SM-3) Block missile. Work related to this contract will be performed in Tucson, AZ, and Huntsville, AL.

Details of RTX’s Deal

Per the terms of this deal, RTX will procure and deliver up to 55 SM-3 Block IB All-Up Rounds that are manufactured, assembled and tested in accordance with the SM-3 Block IB specifications. This contract is projected to be completed by March 31, 2031.



The award has been provided by the Missile Defense Agency, Huntsville, AL.

What’s Favoring RTX Stock?

With countries worldwide enhancing their defense capabilities, spending on advanced military weapons, including missiles and missile systems, has been rapidly increasing. RTX, as a prominent manufacturer of missile systems, has thus been benefiting from this trend in the form of a steady flow of orders. The recent contract is an example of that.



Notably, RTX’s SM-3 interceptor is a powerful defensive weapon used by the U.S. Navy to target and destroy short to intermediate-range ballistic missiles. Its “kill vehicle” strikes incoming threats with the force of a 10-ton truck moving at 600 miles per hour.



The program has more than 30 successful space intercepts. Such strong capabilities and performance must have enabled the company to deliver more than 400 SM-3 interceptors to the U.S. and Japanese navies, which reflects the solid demand it enjoys in the missile market.

RTX’s Growth Prospects

Rising military conflicts and border disputes have led nations to increase their focus on national security, particularly on missile defense systems, in recent times, backed by the rapid development of advanced missile technologies over the last decade.



This is likely to have prompted the Mordor Intelligence firm to forecast a compound annual growth rate of 5% for the global missiles and missile defense system market during the 2025-2030 period.



Such massive growth projections offer a strategic advantage to RTX, which has a handful of combat-proven missiles in its product portfolio, like the TOW missile, Guidance Enhanced Missile, Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missile, Tomahawk, SM- 2 and a few more, in addition to the SM-3.

Prospects for RTX’s Peers

Other defense companies that are likely to enjoy the perks of the expanding missiles and missile system market have been discussed below:



Northrop Grumman NOC: Northrop Grumman provides high-speed, long-range strike weapons like the AARGM-ER, which is a supersonic, air-launched tactical missile system. It also develops and builds advanced missile defense technology, ranging from command systems to directed energy weapons, advanced munitions and powerful sensors.



The company’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 3.3%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NOC’s 2025 sales indicates year-over-year growth of 2.8%.



The Boeing Company BA: It manufactures various missile defense systems, including the Ground-based Midcourse Defense, Aegis Ballistic Missile Defense and Avenger. Boeing-built missile defense systems have been protecting its customers for nearly 25 years against threats ranging from intercontinental ballistic missiles to hostile aircraft.



The company has a long-term earnings growth rate of 17.9%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BA’s 2025 sales indicates year-over-year growth of 25.6%.



Lockheed Martin LMT: Lockheed Martin’s missile defense program includes the Patriot Advanced Capability-3 and Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense air and missile defense programs. It also manufactures the Multiple Launch Rocket System, the Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile and Javelin tactical missile programs alongside other tactical missiles.



The company has a long-term earnings growth rate of 10.5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LMT’s 2025 sales indicates year-over-year growth of 4.6%.

RTX Stock Price Movement

RTX shares have risen 13.5% in the past six months compared with the industry’s 10.1% growth.



RTX’s Zacks Rank

RTX currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

