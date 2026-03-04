RTX (RTX) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

RTX (RTX) closed at $208.82 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.11% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.78%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.49%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.29%.

The an aerospace and defense company's shares have seen an increase of 1.48% over the last month, not keeping up with the Aerospace sector's gain of 3.66% and outstripping the S&P 500's loss of 1.33%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of RTX in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.51, up 2.72% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $21.42 billion, showing a 5.48% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $6.81 per share and a revenue of $93.36 billion, indicating changes of +8.27% and +5.37%, respectively, from the former year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for RTX. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.57% higher within the past month. Currently, RTX is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, RTX is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 30.33. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 25.64.

Investors should also note that RTX has a PEG ratio of 2.98 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Aerospace - Defense industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.14 as of yesterday's close.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, finds itself in the top 34% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

