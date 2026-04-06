RTX (RTX) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

RTX (RTX) ended the recent trading session at $198.41, demonstrating a +1.12% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.44% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.36%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.54%.

Heading into today, shares of the an aerospace and defense company had lost 6.46% over the past month, outpacing the Aerospace sector's loss of 9.85% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 3.31%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of RTX in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on April 21, 2026. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.51, signifying a 2.72% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $21.42 billion, indicating a 5.48% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.81 per share and a revenue of $93.35 billion, representing changes of +8.27% and +5.36%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for RTX. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.02% lower. Right now, RTX possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, RTX is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 28.82. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 24.02 of its industry.

It is also worth noting that RTX currently has a PEG ratio of 2.84. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Aerospace - Defense industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.04.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 144, positioning it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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