RTX: Raytheon Gets Contract From Office Of Naval Research

(RTTNews) - Raytheon, an RTX (RTX) business, has been awarded a contract from the Office of Naval Research to further develop advanced radar software for next-generation naval radars. Raytheon's Advanced Technology team will develop software that enables each building block within a radar to operate independently, allowing a single radar to perform multiple missions simultaneously.

Colin Whelan, president of Advanced Technology at Raytheon, said: "With precise, software-driven control over where and how we radiate, we're taking an important step forward in how we use software-defined apertures to keep pace with evolving mission demands."

In pre-market trading on NYSE, RTX shares are down 0.19 percent to $170.77.

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