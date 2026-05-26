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RTX: Raytheon In Collaboration With Northrop Grumman Awarded Phase Two Contract From DARPA

May 26, 2026 — 08:18 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Raytheon, an RTX (RTX) business, in collaboration with Northrop Grumman, has been awarded a phase two contract from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency Burn n' Go program to continue the development of a new solid rocket motor design. Under the phase two contract, Raytheon's Advanced Technology team will further mature and scale its solution, followed by a series of demonstrations to show how it performs in rocket motor configurations.

As prime on the contract, Raytheon is partnering with Northrop Grumman's Allegany Ballistic Laboratory, which has expertise in solid rocket motor design and manufacturing. The team also includes Luna Innovations, contributing its material development capabilities.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, RTX shares are up 0.24 percent to $177.47.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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