RTX: Raytheon In Collaboration With Northrop Grumman Awarded Phase Two Contract From DARPA

(RTTNews) - Raytheon, an RTX (RTX) business, in collaboration with Northrop Grumman, has been awarded a phase two contract from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency Burn n' Go program to continue the development of a new solid rocket motor design. Under the phase two contract, Raytheon's Advanced Technology team will further mature and scale its solution, followed by a series of demonstrations to show how it performs in rocket motor configurations.

As prime on the contract, Raytheon is partnering with Northrop Grumman's Allegany Ballistic Laboratory, which has expertise in solid rocket motor design and manufacturing. The team also includes Luna Innovations, contributing its material development capabilities.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, RTX shares are up 0.24 percent to $177.47.

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