RTX Raises 2025 Outlook For Adj. Sales, Adj. EPS

October 21, 2025 — 08:01 am EDT

(RTTNews) - RTX (RTX) said, for full year 2025, the company now expects adjusted EPS of $6.10 - $6.20, up from prior guidance range of $5.80 - $5.95. Adjusted sales are now expected in a range of $86.5 - $87.0 billion, up from prior outlook of $84.75 - $85.5 billion. Organic sales growth is now expected in a range of 8 to 9 percent, up from prior guidance of 6 to 7 percent. The company confirmed free cash flow of $7.0 - $7.5 billion.

Third quarter net income was $1.92 billion, up 30% from last year. EPS was $1.41 compared to $1.09. Adjusted EPS was $1.70, up 17% from the prior year. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.41 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Reported and adjusted sales were $22.5 billion, up 12 percent over the prior year. Sales were up 13 percent organically excluding divestitures.

Shares of RTX are up 4% in pre-market trade on Tuesday.

