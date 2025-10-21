RTX Raises 2025 Outlook For Adj. Sales, Adj. EPS

(RTTNews) - RTX (RTX) said, for full year 2025, the company now expects adjusted EPS of $6.10 - $6.20, up from prior guidance range of $5.80 - $5.95. Adjusted sales are now expected in a range of $86.5 - $87.0 billion, up from prior outlook of $84.75 - $85.5 billion. Organic sales growth is now expected in a range of 8 to 9 percent, up from prior guidance of 6 to 7 percent. The company confirmed free cash flow of $7.0 - $7.5 billion.

Third quarter net income was $1.92 billion, up 30% from last year. EPS was $1.41 compared to $1.09. Adjusted EPS was $1.70, up 17% from the prior year. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.41 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Reported and adjusted sales were $22.5 billion, up 12 percent over the prior year. Sales were up 13 percent organically excluding divestitures.

Shares of RTX are up 4% in pre-market trade on Tuesday.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.