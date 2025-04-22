RTX Q1 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates, Increase Year Over Year

RTX Corporation’s RTX first-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.47 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.35 by 8.9%. The bottom line also improved 9.7% from the year-ago quarter’s level of $1.34, driven by growth in adjusted segment operating profit. (Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)

Including one-time items, the company reported GAAP earnings of $1.14 per share, marking a deterioration of 11% from $1.28 in the prior-year quarter.

The decline can be attributed to lower non-service pension income, along with higher interest and income tax expenses.

Operational Performance

RTX’s first-quarter sales totaled $20.31 billion, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $19.71 billion by 3%. The top line also surged a solid 5.2% from $19.31 billion recorded for the first quarter of 2024.

The top-line improvement was driven by higher sales growth from RTX’s Pratt & Whitney and Collins Aerospace business segments.

Total costs and expenses increased 2.6% year over year to $18.28 billion in the first quarter. The company generated an adjusted operating profit of $2.66 billion compared with $2.29 billion in the prior-year quarter.

RTX posted an interest expense of $443 million compared with $405 million in the prior-year period.

Segmental Performance

Collins Aerospace: Sales in this segment totaled $7.22 billion, up 8% year over year. This improvement can be primarily attributed to higher commercial aftermarket and defense sales. While higher commercial aftermarket sales were driven by continued growth in commercial air traffic, higher defense sales could be attributed to higher volumes across multiple programs and platforms.

The segment’s adjusted operating profit totaled $1.23 billion compared with $1.05 billion in the year-ago quarter.

Pratt & Whitney: This segment’s sales totaled $7.37 billion, reflecting an improvement of 14% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. This improvement can be attributed to sales growth in the commercial aftermarket, commercial OEM as well as military businesses. The increase in commercial aftermarket sales was driven by higher volume and favorable mix across both Large Commercial Engines and Pratt Canada, while increased deliveries drove the growth in commercial OEM sales. The increase in military sales was driven by increased engine deliveries on the Tanker program and higher volume on the F135 Engine Core Upgrade program.

The adjusted operating profit totaled $590 million, up from $430 million in the year-ago quarter.

Raytheon: This segment recorded sales of $6.34 billion, down 5% year over year, primarily due to the impact of the divestiture of the Cybersecurity, Intelligence and Services business completed at the end of first-quarter 2024.

The segment’s adjusted operating profit amounted to $678 million compared with $630 million recorded in the corresponding period of 2024.

Financial Update

RTX had cash and cash equivalents of $5.16 billion as of March 31, 2025, compared with $5.58 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.

The long-term debt totaled $38.24 billion as of March 31, 2025, down from $38.73 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.

Net cash flow from operating activities was $1.31 billion as of March 31, 2025, compared with $0.34 billion at the end of March-2024.

Free cash flow totaled $792 million at the end of the first quarter of 2025 against free cash outflow worth $125 million at the end of March 2024.

Guidance

RTX reiterated its financial guidance for 2025.

The company still expects adjusted EPS to be in the band of $6.00-$6.15. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 EPS is pegged at $6.13, which lies higher than the midpoint of the company’s guided range.

RTX continues to project 2025 sales in the band of $83-$84 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the metric is pegged at $84.28 billion, which lies above the company’s guided range.

RTX still expects to generate free cash flow of $7.0-$7.5 billion for 2025.

Zacks Rank

RTX currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

