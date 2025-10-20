RTX Invests $53M to Expand Facility for Advanced Missile Defense Radar

RTX Corporation RTX has begun a $53 million expansion of its Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor production facility in Andover, MA. The 23,000-square-foot addition is aimed at boosting the production and delivery of next-generation radar systems designed to counter advanced and evolving threats, including hypersonic weapons.



This expansion highlights RTX’s dedication to supporting the U.S. and allied missile defense systems by increasing production capacity and speeding up the delivery of important radar technology. The upgraded facility is expected to be completed by late 2026, reinforcing RTX’s position as a major player in global air and missile defense.

RTX Role in Advanced Radar Technology

Raytheon, a business unit of RTX, develops and delivers advanced solutions in integrated air and missile defense, along with sophisticated sensors and radar systems across land, air, sea and space. Drawing on extensive expertise in radar technology, the company offers a wide range of advanced radar systems for applications such as air defense, missile defense and maritime surveillance.



The LTAMDS radar from RTX is designed to address advanced and emerging threats, including hypersonic weapons that travel more than a mile per second. It features three antenna arrays, with one main array at the front and two arrays at the back, working together to track and engage multiple threats from all directions simultaneously.



RTX’s radar portfolio also includes systems such as the GhostEye Radar, AN/MPQ-64 Sentinel Radar and Ku-band Radio Frequency Sensor, all of which continue to experience strong demand in the global military radar market.

Growth Potential

Per a Mordor Intelligence report, rising geopolitical tensions, higher defense spending and the growing need for advanced threat detection are driving demand for military radars. The report projects the market to expand at a CAGR of 5.15% between 2025 and 2030. Such growth projections bode well for prominent radar manufacturers like RTX.



Other defense contractors that produce radar systems and are expected to benefit from the expanding global military radar market are highlighted below:



Lockheed Martin Corp. LMT: The company’s radar systems are trusted by more than 45 nations across six continents. Its portfolio includes a diverse range of radars, such as the TPY-4, AN/TPQ-53 Radar System, Long Range Discrimination Radar, TPS-77, Sentinel A4 and several others.



In July 2025, LMT successfully delivered the first Aegis System Equipped Vessel shipset, which included four AN/SPY-7(V)1 radar antennas, to the Japan Ministry of Defense.



Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. KTOS: Kratos’ radar portfolio includes advanced hardware and subsystems used in ground-based radar applications.



In October 2025, Kratos received a U.S. Navy contract worth up to $175 million under Project Anaconda to develop an organic sustainment capability for the AN/SPY-1 radar systems. This contract further strengthens its position as a key radar manufacturer in the defense industry.



Northrop Grumman Corp. NOC: The company is a leader in Active Electronically Scanned Array radar technology, backed by more than 60 years of experience. Its broad product lineup also features radar systems such as the AN/TPS-80 Ground/Air Task-Oriented Radar, Highly Adaptable Multi-Mission Radar and AN/TPS-78 Advanced Capability Multi-Mode Radar.



In September 2025, NOC formed a team of in-country partners to deliver advanced radar capabilities to Taiwan. Ramatek Company, Champion Auto, and Vivian and Vincent International Trading Company Ltd. have signed memoranda of understanding with the company to bring the AN/TPS/78 Advanced Capabilities Radar to Taiwan.

