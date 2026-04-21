RTX Increases FY26 Adj. EPS, Sales Outlook

(RTTNews) - RTX (RTX) said, for full year 2026, the company now expects adjusted EPS of $6.70 - $6.90, up from prior guidance range of $6.60 - $6.80. Adjusted sales are now projected in a range of $92.5 - $93.5 billion, up from prior guidance range of $92.0 - $93.0 billion. The company projects an organic sales growth in a range of 5 to 6 percent.

For the first quarter, the company reported net income attributable to shareowners of $2.1 billion which included $0.4 billion of acquisition accounting adjustments. Adjusted net income was $2.4 billion, up 22 percent from the prior year driven by adjusted segment operating profit growth across all three segments as well as lower interest and tax expense. GAAP EPS of $1.51 included $0.27 of acquisition accounting adjustments. Adjusted EPS was $1.78, up 21 percent versus the prior year. First quarter reported and adjusted sales were $22.1 billion, up 9 percent over the prior year and 10 percent organically.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, RTX shares are up 2.36 percent to $200.50.

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