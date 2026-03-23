Is RTX Expanding Missile Capabilities to Boost Defense Strength?

RTX Corporation RTX is strengthening its position in the missile systems market through its Raytheon business segment. With rising global defense spending and evolving security needs, the company continues to support the United States and its allies with advanced missile and defense solutions.



RTX offers a strong portfolio of combat-proven systems, including the Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missile (AMRAAM), Tomahawk Land Attack Missile, Tube-launched, Optically tracked, Wire-guided (TOW) missile and Standard Missile (SM) variants. These systems enable precision strikes, long-range engagement and effective threat interception across different combat scenarios.



The company is also investing in next-generation technologies like the Hypersonic Attack Cruise Missile (HACM), aimed at addressing modern, high-speed threats. Such developments are expected to enhance RTX’s competitive position in the missile defense space.



Strong contract wins are supporting steady growth in RTX’s Raytheon segment. Recently, the company received a major modification contract that increased the value of an existing agreement to about $11.74 billion. The contract focuses on sustaining engineering and support services for Standard Missile-3 (SM-3) variants for U.S. and allied forces.



With a solid pipeline of contracts and continued innovation, RTX remains well-positioned for long-term growth in the global missile systems market.

Other Stocks to Keep on the Watchlist

Other aerospace companies that are likely to benefit from the expanding global missile systems market are discussed below:



Lockheed Martin LMT: Lockheed’s product portfolio includes the Patriot Advanced Capability-3 and Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense air and missile defense programs. It also manufactures the Multiple Launch Rocket System, the Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile and Javelin tactical missile programs, alongside other tactical missiles.



Northrop Grumman NOC: Northrop Grumman provides high-speed, long-range strike weapons like the AARGM-ER, which is a supersonic, air-launched tactical missile system. It also builds advanced missile defense technology, ranging from command systems to directed energy weapons, advanced munitions and powerful sensors.

The Zacks Rundown for RTX

Shares of RTX have surged 47.2% in the past year compared with the industry’s 16.8% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company’s shares are trading at a discount on a relative basis, with its forward 12-month Price/Earnings being 28.45X compared with its industry’s average of 30.54X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RTX’s 2026 and 2027 earnings has moved north over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

RTX stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



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Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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RTX Corporation (RTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.