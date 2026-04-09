RTX Declines 1.7% in the Past Month: How to Play the Stock?

RTX Corporation RTX stock has lost 1.7% in the past month compared with the Zacks Aerospace-Defense industry’s decline of 4.2% and the broader Zacks Aerospace sector’s decline of 4.3%. It came below the S&P 500’s decline of 0.1% in the same time frame.



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Other industry players, such as Huntington Ingalls Industries HII and Lockheed Martin LMT, have also delivered a similar performance in the past month. Shares of HII and LMT have lost 1.5% and 3.5%, respectively, in the said period.



RTX’s recent weak price performance may raise concerns among investors. It is important to evaluate whether the company’s underlying fundamentals can support long-term growth or if near-term pressures could continue to weigh on the stock. Assessing its growth prospects and risks can help investors make a more informed decision.

Headwinds for RTX

RTX faces several challenges that could affect its near-term performance.



The company relies on a global supply chain, which continues to face disruptions due to component shortages, inflation and labor constraints. These issues have led to delays and higher costs and remain a key risk for RTX.



According to the International Air Transport Association, ongoing supply-chain problems may impact global air traffic and slow aircraft demand. The industry is also dealing with a large backlog, with many aircraft waiting for engines due to supply constraints. This could delay deliveries and slow RTX’s revenue growth.



Trade tensions are another concern. U.S. tariffs and counter-tariffs from other countries have increased costs and created uncertainty, already impacting RTX’s profits.



In addition, sanctions and export restrictions related to the Russia-Ukraine conflict may continue to disrupt operations.



Overall, supply-chain issues, trade challenges and geopolitical risks remain key headwinds for RTX.

Tailwinds for RTX

RTX’s recent share strength is supported by important contract wins and continued progress across its defense and aerospace businesses.



In April 2026, RTX secured a $627 million contract to supply the Netherlands with Patriot air and missile defense system equipment. The contract includes radars, launchers and command-and-control systems, strengthening RTX’s position in the global defense market.



RTX is also making progress in cybersecurity and advanced technologies. Its BBN Technologies launched Maude-HCS, an open-source toolkit funded by the Defence Advanced Research Projects Agency. The platform helps cyber teams model and test communication networks, supporting faster development and real-world use.



These developments highlight strong demand for RTX’s products and ongoing investments in technology, supporting its long-term growth prospects.

Estimates for RTX’s 2026 Sales and Earnings

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RTX’s 2026 sales implies year-over-year growth of 5.4%. The consensus estimate for its 2026 earnings indicates a year-over-year increase of 8.3%.



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The consensus estimate for its near-term earnings remained constant over the past 60 days.



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RTX’s Valuation

In terms of valuation, RTX’s forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/E) is 2.88X, a premium to the industry average of 2.54X. This suggests that investors will be paying a higher price than the company's expected sales growth compared with its industry average.



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Huntington and Lockheed Martin are trading at a discount in comparison with RTX. HII’s forward 12-month price-to-sales is 1.23X, while LMT’s forward 12-month price-to-sales is 1.82X.

Liquidity Position of RTX

RTX has a current ratio of 1.03. The ratio, being more than one, indicates that RTX possesses sufficient capital to pay off its short-term debt obligations.

Final Call

Despite RTX’s steady earnings outlook, ongoing supply-chain disruptions, trade uncertainties and geopolitical risks could weigh on its near-term performance. Given its recent challenges, negative price performance and premium valuation, investors should avoid the stock currently. RTX has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) at present.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.