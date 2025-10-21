RTX Corporation Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - RTX Corporation (RTX) released earnings for its third quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $1.918 billion, or $1.41 per share. This compares with $1.472 billion, or $1.09 per share, last year.

Excluding items, RTX Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $2.311 billion or $1.70 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.41 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 11.9% to $22.478 billion from $20.089 billion last year.

RTX Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.918 Bln. vs. $1.472 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.41 vs. $1.09 last year. -Revenue: $22.478 Bln vs. $20.089 Bln last year.

