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RTX Corporation Profit Advances In Q1

April 21, 2026 — 07:07 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - RTX Corporation (RTX) announced earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $2.059 billion, or $1.51 per share. This compares with $1.535 billion, or $1.14 per share, last year.

Excluding items, RTX Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $2.425 billion or $1.78 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.7% to $22.076 billion from $20.306 billion last year.

RTX Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.059 Bln. vs. $1.535 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.51 vs. $1.14 last year. -Revenue: $22.076 Bln vs. $20.306 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 6.70 To $ 6.90 Full year revenue guidance: $ 92.5 B To $ 93.5 B

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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