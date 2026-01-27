Markets

RTX Corporation Bottom Line Rises In Q4

January 27, 2026 — 07:08 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - RTX Corporation (RTX) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $1.622 billion, or $1.19 per share. This compares with $1.482 billion, or $1.10 per share, last year.

Excluding items, RTX Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $2.111 billion or $1.55 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 12.1% to $24.238 billion from $21.623 billion last year.

RTX Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.622 Bln. vs. $1.482 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.19 vs. $1.10 last year. -Revenue: $24.238 Bln vs. $21.623 Bln last year.

