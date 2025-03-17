RTX: Collins Aerospace To Upgrade Avionics System Of U.S. Army Black Hawk Helicopters

(RTTNews) - Collins Aerospace, an RTX (RTX) business, said it has received an $80 million contract to upgrade the avionics system of U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopters for the H-60M MOSA Avionics Architecture Solution program. The upgrade will feature Mosarc, Collins' family of Modular Open Systems Approach-compliant products. Work on the contract will be conducted in Cedar Rapids, Iowa and Huntsville, Alabama.

"Mosarc will provide U.S. Army Black Hawk cockpits with an open systems architecture, enabling swift integration of new capabilities to keep pace with modern operational demands," said Jenny Miller, vice president and general manager of Military Avionics and Helicopters at Collins Aerospace.

