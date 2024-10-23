News & Insights

RTX Bags $676 Mln Contracts From US Army For TOW Weapon System

October 23, 2024 — 09:41 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Raytheon, a business of RTX Corp. (RTX) announced Wednesday that it bagged $676 million contracts to continue manufacturing the tube-launched, optically-tracked, wireless-guided TOW weapon system for the U.S. Army.

The two separate awards comprise an annual production contract for $430 million in fiscal 2023 and an additional $246 million award in 2024.

The work for these contracts will take place in Tucson, Arizona.

TOW is compatible with a variety of manned and unmanned vehicles, including the High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle, Stryker anti-tank guided missile vehicle, Bradley Fighting Vehicle, and numerous light armored vehicles.

