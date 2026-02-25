Markets

RTX Awarded Production Contract By German Armed Forces

February 25, 2026 — 05:28 am EST

(RTTNews) - RTX (RTX), through its Raytheon ELCAN optical systems business, has been awarded a production contract to supply a customised variant of Specter DR 1-4x weapon sight to the German Armed Forces. Raytheon ELCAN, in close coordination with Leonardo Germany, will deliver a bespoke configuration tailored specifically to German operational requirements.

"The German Armed Forces are undertaking a major enhancement of their soldier system capability, and we are providing a tailored optical solution that supports their evolving operational needs," said Chris Reimer, Raytheon ELCAN Business Development & Strategy Manager.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, RTX shares are up 0.08 percent to $198.62.

