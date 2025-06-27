Markets

RTL Group Enters Agreement To Acquire Sky Deutschland

June 27, 2025 — 03:32 am EDT

(RTTNews) - RTL Group has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Sky Deutschland, creating an entertainment business with around 11.5 million paying subscribers. RTL Group will fully acquire Sky's businesses in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, including customer relationships in Luxembourg, Liechtenstein and South Tyrol on a cash-free and debt-free basis. The purchase price consists of 150 million euros in cash and a variable consideration linked to RTL Group's share price performance. RTL Group has the right to settle the variable consideration in RTL Group shares or cash or a combination of both. RTL is considering buying treasury shares to be in a position to settle the variable consideration.

The transaction combines Sky's premium sports rights - including Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal, Premier League and Formula 1 - with RTL's entertainment and news brands across RTL+, free-to-air and pay TV. It unites streaming offers in the German market, RTL+ and WOW. Stephan Schmitter will stay in his current role as CEO of RTL Deutschland until closing, and then lead the combined company. The two businesses will continue to operate independently until regulatory approvals are obtained, which are expected in 2026.

Under a separate trademark license agreement, RTL will have the right to use the Sky brand in the DACH region, Luxembourg, Liechtenstein and South Tyrol. RTL will acquire Sky Deutschland's streaming brand, WOW.

