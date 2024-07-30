Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF, where 15,570,000 units were destroyed, or a 14.0% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of RSPT, in morning trading today Epam Systems is up about 0.9%, and Corning is lower by about 8.9%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the UVIX ETF, which lost 5,110,000 of its units, representing a 38.1% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior.

VIDEO: RSPT, UVIX: Big ETF Outflows

