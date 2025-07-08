RSPG Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (Symbol: RSPG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $77.73, changing hands as high as $77.94 per share. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy shares are currently trading up about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RSPG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RSPG's low point in its 52 week range is $63.76 per share, with $86.608 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $77.57.

