RSI Alert: Kyndryl Holdings (KD) Now Oversold

In trading on Thursday, shares of Kyndryl Holdings Inc (Symbol: KD) entered into oversold territory, hitting an RSI reading of 25.2, after changing hands as low as $28.7701 per share. By comparison, the current RSI reading of the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) is 46.0. A bullish investor could look at KD's 25.2 RSI reading today as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side. The chart below shows the one year performance of KD shares:
Looking at the chart above, KD's low point in its 52 week range is $19.235 per share, with $43.61 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $29.79.
