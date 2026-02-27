RSG Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Republic Services Inc (Symbol: RSG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $227.56, changing hands as high as $228.99 per share. Republic Services Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RSG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RSG's low point in its 52 week range is $201.42 per share, with $258.75 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $228.89. The RSG DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

