RS Unit Clinches Multi-Billion U.S. Infrastructure, Defense Deals

Reliance, Inc.’s RS fully-owned subsidiary, AMI Metals, has secured two significant contracts tied to the U.S. government infrastructure and defense programs, with a combined potential value of up to around $2.89 billion.

The first contract is a multi-year agreement with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security valued at up to $2.24 billion, under which AMI will provide steel and logistics support services for construction activities along the Southwest U.S. border. It includes procurement, transportation, warehousing and distribution of steel bollards and steel plates.

The contract runs from Feb. 11, 2026, through Dec. 31, 2028, with steel deliveries expected to begin in the second quarter of 2026.

AMI was also awarded a five-year indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract worth up to $654 million to process aluminum plates for several Lockheed Martin defense programs, including the F-35 Lightning II program.

This agreement covers value-added processing such as just-in-time supply, cut-to-size and cut-to-shape aluminum plate for Lockheed Martin facilities, partners and subcontractors, with the base term running from Jan. 1, 2027, through Dec. 31, 2028.

The awards strengthen Reliance’s role in the aerospace and defense supply chain and expand AMI’s backlog across steel and aluminum programs.

Shares of RS are up 10.5% over the past year compared with the industry’s 52.4% rise.

