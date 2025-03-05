RS Ex-Dividend Reminder - 3/7/25

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 3/7/25, Reliance Inc (Symbol: RS) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $1.20, payable on 3/21/25. As a percentage of RS's recent stock price of $281.23, this dividend works out to approximately 0.43%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from RS is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.71% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of RS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RS's low point in its 52 week range is $256.98 per share, with $342.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $281.73.

In Wednesday trading, Reliance Inc shares are currently down about 2.7% on the day.

