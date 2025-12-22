RR's Operating Expenses Rising: Can It Manage While Scaling?

Richtech Robotics Inc. RR is battling rising operating expenses that are overshadowing growth. As of the nine months ended June 30, 2025, RR’s total operating expenses surged a whopping 150.8% year over year, while its top line dipped 3.1%. The massive rise in these expenses is primarily due to a 268.7% jump in general and administrative expenses. Personnel costs and professional fees drove this dramatic hike.

Although the company managed to lower research and development expenses 18.1% year over year as of the nine months ended June 30, 2025, pivoting to a Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) model demands significant upfront capital. Management is optimistic about the transition to multi-year service agreements (MSAs), which is expected to generate hefty recurring revenues, allowing the company to expand its cost base.

The company maintains a strong liquidity position with cash and equivalents of $86 million and carries an additional $21.8 million in net proceeds under the at-the-market offering, taking its total cash to $107.8 million. As of the nine months ended June 30, 2025, RR’s net cash utilized in operating activities amounted to $11.2 million. Considering the cash utilization rate is consistent, we can expect RR to fund the innovation gap using its cash chest.

Pivoting to MSAs builds a promising path to high-margin recurring revenues. However, execution is vital. The need of the hour is to optimize personnel costs and scale development swiftly, ensuring its capital base can maintain sustainable profit before competition intensifies.

RR’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Richtech Robotics has surged 98.8% over the past six months, underperforming Coherent Corp.’s COHR and GigaCloud Technology Inc. GCT while outperforming the industry as a whole. The industry has rallied 22.7%. Coherent and GigaCloud Technology have surged 130.4% and 119.1%, respectively.

6-Month Share Price Performance

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, RR trades at a 12-month forward price-to-sales ratio of 38.45. It trades at a premium compared with Coherent’s 4.08 and GigaCloud Technology’s 1.06.

Price/Sales F12M

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Richtech Robotics carries a Value Score of F, while Coherent and GigaCloud Technology have a Value Score of D and A, respectively.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RR’s loss per share for 2025 and 2026 is pinned at 3 cents and 15 cents, unchanged over the past 60 days.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

RR carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

