RPMGlobal Extends Share Buy-Back Program

RPMGlobal Holdings Ltd (AU:RUL) has released an update.

RPMGlobal Holdings Limited has announced the extension of its share buy-back program until June 13, 2025, aiming to repurchase up to 5% more of its outstanding shares. The buy-back will involve ordinary, fully paid shares under the ticker code RUL, with the process taking place on the market starting from June 14, 2024.

For further insights into AU:RUL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.