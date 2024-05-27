RPMGlobal Concludes Buy-Back, Securities Cease

RPMGlobal Holdings Ltd (AU:RUL) has released an update.

RPMGlobal Holdings Limited has announced the cessation of 11,311 of its ordinary fully paid securities, following an on-market buy-back that concluded on May 27, 2024. This financial move, detailed in their latest announcement dated May 28, 2024, reflects the company’s active management of its issued capital.

For further insights into AU:RUL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.