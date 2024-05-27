News & Insights

RPMGlobal Concludes Buy-Back, Securities Cease

RPMGlobal Holdings Ltd (AU:RUL) has released an update.

RPMGlobal Holdings Limited has announced the cessation of 11,311 of its ordinary fully paid securities, following an on-market buy-back that concluded on May 27, 2024. This financial move, detailed in their latest announcement dated May 28, 2024, reflects the company’s active management of its issued capital.

