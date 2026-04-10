RPM International's Blowout Quarter Sparks a 15% Rally

RPM International (NYSE: RPM) stock is presenting an attractive entry following its fiscal Q3 2026 earnings release. The release triggered a more than 15% surge in the stock price, confirming support at a critical level and a hard bottom for this market. Among the report's details were strength, outperformance, a significant earnings beat, and the safety of capital returns.

Capital returns are a critical element in 2026, as those with cash flow and the ability to pay their investors have been outperforming. The takeaway is that risk-on investing still drives the market to some degree, but the profits taken from AI stocks earlier this year are being reinvested in blue-chip, high-quality capital return machines with stable payment outlooks, such as RPM International.

The stock price bottom is a significant factor. The market for RPM has been under pressure for over a year, touching bottom in early 2025 and then retesting it ahead of the fiscal Q3 release.

The post-release price action included a 15% price surge, creating a large Marubozu Candle that indicates strong support at this level and potential for continued rebounding.

The caveat is that this market needs to break out above its long-term exponential moving averages, which it has not yet done. If it fails to break these averages, RPM stock could remain capped at current levels until later in the year, but the analysts and institutional trends suggest otherwise.

Analysts and Institutions Accumulate RPM Stock

The analyst community provides support, incentives, and potential to catalyze the market in Q2 2026. MarketBeat tracks 15, a sufficiently strong number for the consensus to have some conviction, and they peg the stock at Moderate Buy.

The bias is 73% in favor of Buy, with a consensus price target of $126, as of early April. The $126 target is down slightly compared to the prior month, quarter, and year, reflecting a cautionary tone, but forecasts a 17% upside from the critical target, the cluster of moving averages, and is a fresh long-term high when reached. The catalyst would be a strengthening of the trend, including price target revisions and upgrades.

Institutions, meanwhile, have been accumulating this stock. Their activity reflects nine consecutive quarters of accumulation, hitting long-term highs in Q1 2026. The Q1 balance is more than $1.50 bought for each $1 sold and will likely increase now that results and guidance are in.

RPM International’s capital return includes a dividend and share buybacks. The dividend yields about 2% with shares trading near $105, and it is a reliable payment, having been increased annually for over 50 years. This makes RPM a Dividend King, a factor that helps increase total ownership and reduce market volatility.

Regarding safety, RPM International’s payout ratio is below 50% of earnings, with payments and future increases supported by earnings growth and a reduction in share count. The buybacks aren’t aggressive but they are reliable, reducing the count at a steady, approximately 0.5% pace in Q3 and year-to-date. Given the Q3 results and outlook, the buyback activity is likely to continue in the company's fiscal Q4 and the subsequent fiscal year.

RPM Shows Momentum With Q3 Results

RPM International had a solid quarter in Q3 despite the macroeconomic headwinds. The company reported more than $1.6 billion in net revenue, up 8.8% year-over-year (YOY), and more than 380 basis points better than expected. The gain was supported by 3% organic growth, underpinned by volume, 3.5% acquisitional growth, and a 2.4% foreign exchange tailwind. Segmentally, Construction Products grew by 10.5%, Performance Coatings by 8.4%, and Consumer Products by 7.9%, with 20% growth in the EU, 6.3% domestically, and strength seen in all emerging markets.

Margin was another area of strength. The company leaned into quality improvements, resulting in significant operational efficiencies. Critical details include record-setting adjusted EBIT, up nearly 50% YOY, and a 63% increase in adjusted EPS. The 57 cents in adjusted EPS is also well above forecasts, outpacing consensus by nearly a quarter. Looking ahead, the Q3 results and earnings strength suggest that Q4 guidance is cautious, as it was only reaffirmed at the previously stated levels. Either way, the company forecasts mid-single-digit revenue growth and a similar gain in earnings.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.