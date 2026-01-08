RPM International Inc. Bottom Line Drops In Q2

(RTTNews) - RPM International Inc. (RPM) revealed earnings for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $161.20 million, or $1.26 per share. This compares with $183.20 million, or $1.42 per share, last year.

Excluding items, RPM International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.20 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.5% to $1.909 billion from $1.845 billion last year.

RPM International Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $161.20 Mln. vs. $183.20 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.26 vs. $1.42 last year. -Revenue: $1.909 Bln vs. $1.845 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.