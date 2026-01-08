Markets
RPM International Announces Acquisition Of Kalzip

January 08, 2026 — 12:46 am EST

(RTTNews) - RPM International Inc. (RPM) announced that a definitive agreement has been signed for its Tremco Construction Products Group to acquire Kalzip GmbH. Headquartered in Koblenz, Germany, Kalzip specializes in customized lightweight, weather-resistant building envelope technologies. Kalzip generated calendar year 2024 net sales of approximately 75 million euros. The company said the addition of Kalzip represents a strategic enhancement to Tremco CPG's integrated portfolio of building envelope solutions.

"This acquisition aligns with our strategy to build leadership positions in selling systems to high-growth, high-specification construction markets," said Frank Sullivan, RPM chairman and CEO.

