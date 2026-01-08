RPM International Announces Acquisition Of Kalzip

(RTTNews) - RPM International Inc. (RPM) announced that a definitive agreement has been signed for its Tremco Construction Products Group to acquire Kalzip GmbH. Headquartered in Koblenz, Germany, Kalzip specializes in customized lightweight, weather-resistant building envelope technologies. Kalzip generated calendar year 2024 net sales of approximately 75 million euros. The company said the addition of Kalzip represents a strategic enhancement to Tremco CPG's integrated portfolio of building envelope solutions.

"This acquisition aligns with our strategy to build leadership positions in selling systems to high-growth, high-specification construction markets," said Frank Sullivan, RPM chairman and CEO.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.