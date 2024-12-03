RPM Automotive Issues New Shares to Director

RPM Automotive Group Ltd. (AU:RPM) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

RPM Automotive Group Ltd. has announced the issuance of 571,428 new ordinary shares to a Director as part of their compensation package, approved during the company’s recent Annual General Meeting. This move, effective from December 3, 2024, reflects RPM’s strategic approach to aligning executive interests with shareholder value.

For further insights into AU:RPM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.