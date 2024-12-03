News & Insights

RPM Automotive Issues New Shares to Director

December 03, 2024 — 12:15 am EST

RPM Automotive Group Ltd. (AU:RPM) has released an update.

RPM Automotive Group Ltd. has announced the issuance of 571,428 new ordinary shares to a Director as part of their compensation package, approved during the company’s recent Annual General Meeting. This move, effective from December 3, 2024, reflects RPM’s strategic approach to aligning executive interests with shareholder value.

