RPM Acquires Dudick, Fortifies Performance Coatings Group

RPM International Inc.’s RPM subsidiary — Carboline — has acquired Dudick Inc., a high-performance coating, flooring systems and tank linings provider. However, the terms of the transaction have been kept under wraps.



This buyout of Dudick will enable Carboline to fortify its position in the secondary containment linings market with a well-recognized product. This deal will also expand its footprint worldwide.



Dudick, with annual revenues of $10 million, makes high-performance linings and secondary containment coatings. It provides solutions for corrosion resistance and chemical containment systems across a wide range of applications comprising food processing, steel production, chemical processing, pulp and paper, electronics, power as well as biological research labs.



Frank C. Sullivan, RPM chairman and CEO said, "Dudick will be a natural fit in our Performance Coatings Group, bringing with them a strong reputation for high-quality products and excellent service built under the leadership of Tom Dudick.”

Acquisitions to Drive Growth

Acquisitions have been an important part of RPM’s growth strategy. The company increased cash usage for investment activities by $53.8 million to $217.9 million in third-quarter fiscal 2021 from $164.1 million in the prior-year period. This upside was largely attributable to the significant acquisitions made by RPM during the first nine months of fiscal 2021. Notably, the company completed two acquisitions in March, shifting its focus on driving the top line.



The company made three buyouts in fiscal 2020, five in fiscal 2019 and seven in fiscal 2018. Acquisitions added 1.1% to net sales in fiscal 2020 and 1.4% in fiscal 2019. For the first nine months of fiscal 2021, acquisitions contributed 1.6% to sales.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

That said, shares of the company have underperformed the industry’s rally year to date. Also, earnings estimates for fiscal 2021 have decreased 1.9% over the past 60 days, depicting analysts’ concerns. Foreign currency-related risks, inflationary pressures and supply woes are concerning.

Nonetheless, its strategically balanced business model and 2020 MAP to Growth initiative are encouraging.

RPM currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Zacks Construction sector include Toll Brothers Inc. TOL, PulteGroup, Inc. PHM and KB Home KBH. Toll Brothers and PulteGroup currently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while KB Home carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Toll Brothers and PulteGroup’s earnings are expected to rise 68.8% and 48.3%, respectively, this year.



KB Homes earnings for fiscal 2021 are expected to rise 82.1%.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 77 billion devices by 2025, creating a $1.3 trillion market.



Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 4 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2022.



Click here for the 4 trades >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.