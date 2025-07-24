$RPID stock is up 11% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$RPID stock has now risen 11% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,013,509 of trading volume.

$RPID Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $RPID (you can track the company live on Quiver's $RPID stock page ):

$RPID insiders have traded $RPID stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RPID stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT G. JR. SPIGNESI (PRESIDENT AND CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 57,443 shares for an estimated $195,955.

$RPID Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 18 institutional investors add shares of $RPID stock to their portfolio, and 8 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$RPID Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RPID in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/12/2025

