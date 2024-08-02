RPG Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of the Invesco S&P 500— Pure Growth ETF (Symbol: RPG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $34.17, changing hands as low as $34.02 per share. Invesco S&P 500— Pure Growth shares are currently trading down about 4.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RPG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RPG's low point in its 52 week range is $28.86 per share, with $38.91 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $34.25.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.