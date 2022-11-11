RPG Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of the Invesco S&P 500— Pure Growth ETF (Symbol: RPG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $163.24, changing hands as high as $163.32 per share. Invesco S&P 500— Pure Growth shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RPG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RPG's low point in its 52 week range is $138.73 per share, with $223.10 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $162.75.

