RPD Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Rapid7 Inc (Symbol: RPD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $50.58, changing hands as high as $50.71 per share. Rapid7 Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RPD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, RPD's low point in its 52 week range is $26.485 per share, with $118.245 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $50.43.
Also see: Institutional Holders of OUTR
Institutional Holders of Chipotle Mexican Grill
CRNX Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.