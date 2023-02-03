RPD Fund Management Cuts Stake in Groupon (GRPN)

Fintel reports that RPD Fund Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.55MM shares of Groupon Inc (GRPN). This represents 5.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated May 27, 2022 they reported 3.00MM shares and 9.90% of the company, a decrease in shares of 48.40% and a decrease in total ownership of 4.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.27% Upside

As of February 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Groupon is $9.56. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 2.27% from its latest reported closing price of $9.35.

The projected annual revenue for Groupon is $661MM, a decrease of 1.89%. The projected annual EPS is $0.72.

Fund Sentiment

There are 274 funds or institutions reporting positions in Groupon. This is a decrease of 28 owner(s) or 9.27%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:GRPN is 0.0970%, a decrease of 15.0906%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.22% to 20,016K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Maple Rock Capital Partners holds 2,025,700 shares representing 6.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,626,700 shares, representing a decrease of 29.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GRPN by 55.47% over the last quarter.

Prentice Capital Management holds 1,506,560 shares representing 4.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,705,378 shares, representing a decrease of 13.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRPN by 12.98% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 1,324,628 shares representing 4.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 722,470 shares, representing an increase of 45.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRPN by 35.66% over the last quarter.

JCCIX - John Hancock Small Cap Core Fund Class I holds 932,559 shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 946,233 shares, representing a decrease of 1.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GRPN by 48.00% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 882,265 shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 976,912 shares, representing a decrease of 10.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GRPN by 36.16% over the last quarter.

Groupon Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Groupon is an experiences marketplace where consumers discover fun things to do and local businesses thrive. For its customers, this means giving them an amazing selection of experiences at great values. For its merchants, this means making it easy for them to partner with Groupon and reach millions of consumers around the world.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.