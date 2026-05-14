RPC (RES) Price Target Increased by 11.40% to 6.87

The average one-year price target for RPC (NYSE:RES) has been revised to $6.87 / share. This is an increase of 11.40% from the prior estimate of $6.17 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $9.45 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.94% from the latest reported closing price of $6.94 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 233 funds or institutions reporting positions in RPC. This is an decrease of 185 owner(s) or 44.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RES is 0.05%, an increase of 41.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.52% to 105,879K shares. The put/call ratio of RES is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 6,511K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 4,223K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company.

American Century Companies holds 4,022K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,960K shares , representing an increase of 1.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RES by 14.66% over the last quarter.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 2,941K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,061K shares , representing a decrease of 4.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RES by 8.72% over the last quarter.

IES Holdings holds 2,600K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company.

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