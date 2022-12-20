RPC (RES) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

RPC (RES) closed at $8.62 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.53% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.28%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.06%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and gas services company had lost 9.68% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 6.46%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.6%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from RPC as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, RPC is projected to report earnings of $0.30 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 400%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $449.5 million, up 67.57% from the year-ago period.

RES's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.91 per share and revenue of $1.57 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +2933.33% and +81.43%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for RPC. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. RPC is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, RPC currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.33. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 22.57, which means RPC is trading at a discount to the group.

The Oil and Gas - Field Services industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 29, putting it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

